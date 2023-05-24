Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,647,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,567,683. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

