Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. 267,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,863. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.