Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $8.66 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.8% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.35. The stock had a trading volume of 245,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.87.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.