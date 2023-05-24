Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 72 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.75. 735,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.51. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

