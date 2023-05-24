Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 947 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toro by 78.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $42,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

Toro Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Toro news, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $2,917,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 75,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

