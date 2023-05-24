Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 947 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toro by 78.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $42,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.
Shares of TTC stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 75,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66.
Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
