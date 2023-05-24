Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 61,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 41,005 shares.The stock last traded at $31.61 and had previously closed at $32.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Docebo Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Docebo had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth $128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth $9,391,000. Bridger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 155,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 49.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also

