Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

