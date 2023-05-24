Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $26.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $49,038.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,288,234.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,958,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $49,038.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,288,234.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,573 shares of company stock worth $7,691,060. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,645,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,925,000 after acquiring an additional 576,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dropbox by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after buying an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after buying an additional 901,437 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

