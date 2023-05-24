Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $26.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.86.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $49,038.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,288,234.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,958,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $49,038.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,288,234.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,573 shares of company stock worth $7,691,060. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
