DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

DTE opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

