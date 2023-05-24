Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 189.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,534. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.