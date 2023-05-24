Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Trading Down 5.8%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.90. 34,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 352,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

The company has a market cap of $770.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on transforming the lives of people with serious diseases by developing muscle-targeted therapies. Dyne Therapeutics offers its services in the United States.

