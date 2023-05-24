EAC (EAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $144.78

EAC (EAC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. EAC has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $144.78 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EAC has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00325089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000759 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01498129 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

