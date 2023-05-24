Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Shares Down 0.7%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$134.50 and last traded at C$134.50. 966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$135.50.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$135.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$132.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$755.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61.

Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

