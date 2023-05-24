Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.82

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $12.04. Electromed shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 2,458 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Electromed from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The firm has a market cap of $105.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Electromed during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Electromed by 25.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Electromed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Electromed by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

