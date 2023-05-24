Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.82

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $12.04. Electromed shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 2,458 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Electromed from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.
Electromed Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $105.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed
About Electromed
Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.