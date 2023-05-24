Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Increased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,254 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $364,143.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,738.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,909 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

