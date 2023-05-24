Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 86.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

