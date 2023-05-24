Elgethun Capital Management Buys Shares of 271,451 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 271,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.5% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. 1,084,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

