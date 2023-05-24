Elgethun Capital Management Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Elgethun Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Boston Omaha accounts for approximately 2.1% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned approximately 0.74% of Boston Omaha worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,477,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,914,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BOC traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. 179,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $603.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

In other Boston Omaha news, insider Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $57,092.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $967,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Royal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $407,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Featured Articles

