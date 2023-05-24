Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Reduced by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 5.4% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $454.95. The company has a market capitalization of $404.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.