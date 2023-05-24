ELIS Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $24.22 million and $15,469.86 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12144237 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $38,124.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

