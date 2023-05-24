Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (EAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Ellerston Asian Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

