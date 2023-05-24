Elrond (EGLD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.18 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $35.67 or 0.00135932 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $908.29 million and $15.18 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001279 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009831 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,467,612 coins and its circulating supply is 25,462,460 coins. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Elrond
