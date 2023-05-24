Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP0.44-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP187.0-189.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.63 million.
Shares of DAVA opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $115.86.
Several analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.25.
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
