Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP0.44-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP187.0-189.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.63 million.

Endava Price Performance

Shares of DAVA opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $115.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Endava Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 562.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 249,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 22,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Endava by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

