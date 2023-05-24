Energi Price Hits $0.0753 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $116,197.46 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.0753 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00039101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,891,139 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

