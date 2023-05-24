EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37.
EnerSys Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.08. 166,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,619. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
