EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.08. 166,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,619. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

About EnerSys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,527,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,669 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $10,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 67.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.