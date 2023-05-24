Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is Telemark Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up about 3.6% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $23,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,387,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.07. 958,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,900. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.