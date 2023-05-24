Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.41 on Monday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.54.
About Enservco
