Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 34,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 121,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 202,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

