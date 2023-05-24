Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Centogene’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centogene in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centogene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $0.83 on Monday. Centogene has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

