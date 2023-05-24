Euro Coin (EUROC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.33 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00004007 BTC on popular exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $51.66 million and $1.33 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,158,521 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

