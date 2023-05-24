Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $3,286,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $7,129,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

NASDAQ:META opened at $246.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $253.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $632.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,483. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

