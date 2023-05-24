Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,466,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,656,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 923,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,764. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

