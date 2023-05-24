Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 10,108 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 141.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,736,000 after acquiring an additional 392,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

