Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

