Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 26,667 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,667 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.36% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIN. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 48,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,046,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 130,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MIN stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

