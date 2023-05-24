Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 303 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $278.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.86.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $905,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

