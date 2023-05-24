Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 437 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 17,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 957,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 618,708 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.0 %

3M stock opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.