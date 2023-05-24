Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 9,927 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,365 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,951,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,937,000 after acquiring an additional 246,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,144,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AWI opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.35 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

