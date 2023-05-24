Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 200,172 MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 102.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 48,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,887. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

