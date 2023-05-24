Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 94,900 Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 0.32% of Rigel Resource Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 951,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE RRAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,924. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

About Rigel Resource Acquisition

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

