Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Growth for Good Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,173,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 614,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,415,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 566,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,645,000.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

Growth for Good Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFGD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.