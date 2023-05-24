Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 226.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 257,386 shares in the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter worth $1,397,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the first quarter valued at $811,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEKA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 48,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,887. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Company Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

