Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) by 134.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,025 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 0.69% of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DALS. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $525,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DALS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,908. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

