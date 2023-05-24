Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) by 315.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,729 shares during the period. ExcelFin Acquisition comprises 1.2% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFIN. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 166.7% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 34.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,171,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

ExcelFin Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ExcelFin Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,809. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

