Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned 0.55% of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.80 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

