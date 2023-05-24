Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 273,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 0.96% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,684.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 44,499 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,266. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

