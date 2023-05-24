Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New $6.75 Million Investment in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 673,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,000. M3-Brigade Acquisition II comprises approximately 1.9% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned 1.31% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,780,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 763,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 464,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 240,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 357,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

