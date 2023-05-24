Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned 1.13% of Growth for Good Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 43.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 380,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 6.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 62,212 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 654,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 54,922 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GFGD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

