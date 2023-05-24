Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

RMGC remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

