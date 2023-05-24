Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes $871,000 Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned 0.52% of Newbury Street Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBST. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 521,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 359,436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 318.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 30.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 972,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 4,686.5% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 117,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NBST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,214. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Newbury Street Acquisition Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

